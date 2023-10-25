Julia Fox says dating Kanye West had “red flags”

Actress Julia Fox has opened up about her relationship with rapper and producer Kanye West in a new interview, saying there were “definitely some red flags.”

The Uncut Gems actor said she initially chose to “turn a blind eye” to concerns because the romance was new, before it became “unsustainable”. The pair dated for a month last year.

Speaking on BBC Radio Woman’s Hour about her new memoir Down the Drain, host Emma Barnett asked her about the detail in her book regarding a relationship with an unnamed artist, who was understood to be Ye. Fox said: “I think at the time there were definitely some red flags that I chose to turn a blind eye to because it was fun, and exciting, and shiny, and you know just new.

“It felt like a relief in the beginning ‘oh finally someone else can take the reins’, but I think you know it became unsustainable and that’s why the relationship only lasted a month.” In the book, Fox wrote about not being able to be seen with the artist without him personally approving her outfit choice.

NME has reached out to representatives of West for comment.

Meanwhile, Ty Dolla $ign announced a “multi stadium listening event” for his reported joint album with West earlier this week.

Speculation about a collaborative album arose earlier this month when West reportedly held an intimate listening party at a recording studio in Italy to debut as new album, which was said to include a collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign.

Rumours also swirled about an upcoming concert in Italy to promote the new album, before sources shared that the concert will most likely not be taking place.