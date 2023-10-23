PTI says Nawaz returned to Pakistan under a deal

Terming Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif a “fugitive and criminal”, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday claimed that the three-time former prime minister returned to the country under a “deal” and after changing his “narrative”.

A day earlier, the PML-N supremo landed in Pakistan – ending a four-year self-imposed exile in London – and addressed a massive power show at the Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore. During his maiden speech after the homecoming, the elder Sharif, who had been issuing strong remarks against the establishment, announced that he had “no wish to take revenge”. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, PTI spokesperson Advocate Shoaib Shaheen said that a “fugitive” was being imposed on the country. “A criminal and fugitive was given the status of state guest.” Lashing out at the PML-N, Shaheen said that Nawaz and Shehbaz gave the country the highest inflation during the past 16 months. He added that the Sharif brothers were befooling the people. He also slammed the police for raiding the PTI corner meeting in Lahore earlier in the day. The police were also conducting raids at the houses of PTI supporters and violating the sanctity of privacy, the former ruling party’s spox added. He went on to say that if incarcerated PTI Chairman Imran Khan is allowed to hold a rally, he will stage a bigger power show than that of the PML-N. Khan was removed from power via a parliamentary vote in April last year.

Nawaz’s homecoming was part of the London plan, which was revealed by the PTI chairman a year earlier, Shaheen said. Referring to the ex-premier’s biometric verification at the Islamabad airport, the PTI spokesperson said, “People witnessed how a criminal was granted bail.” He further said that the PTI chief was being subjected to political victimisation. Without naming the establishment, Shaheen said: “Stop experimenting and give the people the right to vote as per their wishes.”