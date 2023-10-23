NCSW urges CJP to pay ‘urgent attention’ to women’s cases

National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar has written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa seeking “urgent attention” to cases pertaining to violence against women, it emerged on Sunday.

The letter described the commission as a “statutory body to combat discrimination against women in Pakistan”.

“It is mandated to promote and protect social, economic, political and legal rights of women as guaranteed in the constitution and in accordance with Pakistan’s international commitments,” it said.

In the letter, Bakhtiar highlighted the alarming issue of violence against women in the country.

“Unfortunately, cases such as the deeply disturbing Noor Mukaddam murder case highlight the urgent need for a comprehensive and effective response to address the crisis,” she said, recalling that the brutality of the Noor Mukaddam case had shocked the nation.

Noor, 27, was found murdered in Islamabad’s upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20, 2021. A first information report (FIR) was registered the same day against Zahir Jaffer – who was arrested from the site of the murder – under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victim’s father, Shaukat Mukadam, who is a retired diplomat.

On Feb 24, 2022, an Islamabad sessions court had sentenced Zahir to death. The court had also found him guilty of rape and handed him 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs200,000. It had awarded 10-year imprisonment to Zahir’s household staff Mohammad Iftikhar and Jan Mohammad as well.

Referring to the case in the letter, the NCSW chairperson said Noor’s birthday, which falls on Oct 23, served as a “somber reminder of the lives lost and the countless others at risk”.

“On this occasion, I implore you to consider the larger implications of such cases on the safety and well-being of women across Pakistan.

“The importance of speedy justice cannot be overstated. A prompt and transparent legal process provides victims and their families closure and deter potential perpetrators,” she said.

Bakhtiar added that accountability was key to breaking the cycle of violence against women, and the CJP could influence a positive change.

“I urge you to use your office to prioritise and expedite cases related to violence against women. Ensuring timely trials and appropriate punishment for the guilty can send a powerful message that such heinous acts will not be tolerated in our society,” she said.

The NCSW chairperson added that a swift judicial response could contribute significantly to changing the narrative surrounding women’s safety in Pakistan.