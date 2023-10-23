Faisalabad, Islamabad win matches in Inter Division National Basketball C´ship Grade A

ISLAMABAD: Defending champion Faisalabad, Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar wins their matches in the thrilling opening day of the Inter Division National Basketball Championship Grade A, fans were treated to a series of electrifying matchups at Pakistan Sports Comlex Islamabad.

The action-packed day featured four intense contests, showcasing the best basketball talent in Pakistan organised by Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) under the supervision of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF).

The first match of the day one saw defending champion Faisalabad divisiom facing off against Karachi division, and it was Faisalabad that emerged victorious with a final score of 50-39, demonstrating their prowess on the court. Muhammad Usman Abbas scored 13 points and Hassan Bhatti scored 10 points from winning team while Anas Asher scored 11 points for Karachi division.

The excitement continued in the second match as Peshawar clashed with Gujranwala. Peshawar’s team displayed their dominance, scoring 80 points against Gujranwala’s 63, securing a well-deserved win with the support of Abdul Wahab who scored 37 points.

In the third match, Lahore went head to head with Rawalpindi, and it was Lahore that triumphed with a final score of 78-61, impressing the fans with their skillful gameplay.

The day concluded with the Islamabad team taking on Hazara, and the contest was a spectacle of basketball finesse. Islamabad outclassed Hazara with a score of 70-54, marking a victorious end to the opening day of this highly anticipated championship. Rizwan Khurshaid scored 21 points for winning side while Muhammad Atif scored 20 points for Hazara Division.

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Deputy Director General Chaudhry Saeed Akhtar, Director PSB Muhammad Faizan, Fida Muhammad Khan, Federal Basketball Association Secretary General Ouj E Zahoor, Head Coach Malik Riaz, Dr. Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Muhammad Azam Dar and a large number of fans were witnessed the matches on the opening day.