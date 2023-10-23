Battle against terrorism

After the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, concerns are growing over the increasing activities of terrorists in areas bordering Afghanistan. It’s a cause for alarm not only for Pakistan but for the entire international community. The interim Afghan government shares responsibility for this situation, as it has allowed banned groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and various other terrorist organizations to thrive within its borders.

Pakistan’s security forces stand vigilant and unwavering in their commitment to combating these terrorist elements. Nationwide efforts are underway to safeguard the homeland and eliminate these threats. Recent operations in North and South Waziristan resulted in the elimination of six terrorists, but sadly, it came at a cost. Four brave soldiers from the Pakistan Army made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Among those eliminated was Hazrat Zaman, also known as Khawre Mullah, a terrorist leader responsible for numerous acts of violence and terror.

The Pakistan military is conducting ongoing clearance operations to root out other terrorists in the area. This resolute response underscores Pakistan’s determination to rid the country of this menace, and the sacrifices made by our valiant soldiers further fortify our resolve.

While Pakistan is actively taking action against these terrorists, it is essential to continually emphasize to the international community that the world’s peace is under constant threat from the remnants left behind by the United States in Afghanistan. The situation calls for a permanent, comprehensive solution.

In the vacuum created by the US withdrawal, the space for terrorist groups to operate and plan their activities has expanded. The peace and stability of not just Pakistan but the entire region are at stake. It’s crucial that the international community recognizes the gravity of the situation and acts decisively.

The situation underscores the need for stronger international cooperation and a collective effort to address the challenges posed by post-withdrawal Afghanistan. This includes diplomatic pressure on the Afghan interim government to take effective measures against terrorist organizations that find sanctuary on its soil.

Terrorism is a global threat that knows no borders. Pakistan, with its history of battling terrorism, is committed to contributing to global peace and security. However, it cannot bear this burden alone. The international community must work together to ensure that the remnants of extremist groups do not become a catalyst for worldwide instability. *