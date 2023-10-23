Stunning Return of Nawaz Sharif

I have no wish for revenge was a big message Nawaz Sharif has given to the public in his first address at Minar Pakistan, Lahore. This statement has set the tone of what sort of politics would be played in the upcoming time, going into the election arena.

The return of Nawaz Sharif after 4 years has been enthusiastic. People have given him a good reception tells a lot about the public mood. The time for jingoistic political discourse laced with partisanship has gone. A new dawn has come after years of tumult and political engineering. However, what is good is that democracy is being revived as Nawaz has set the tone of political consensus and moving forward not with his political opponents only but also with the neighboring countries. Nawaz probably hinted of India when he talked of amending amicable relationships with neighbors.

Nawaz’s hint of giving peace a chance with neighbors is also important in the current tussle between China and India. There is no other way to build peace in this region than Pakistan playing its role given it’s geostrategic location. This region has played enough in the hands of powers that be. It cannot afford block politics anymore. This hint by Nawaz has given message to India that it is better to cooperate and move forward as block politics is no longer in the favor of this region.

Also, the American world order is declining at this moment as not only there are war mongering elements in the middle east but also in Europe. Given the withdrawal of America from Afghanistan, the way forward for this region is to align itself with each other and grow together both economically and technologically. Now, the ball is in the Indian court as to how Narender Modi would respond to the emerging situation. Moreover, Nawaz also talked about Palestinians being bombed by Israel. Hence, the message is clear that Pakistan has not forgotten its Muslim brothers in Palestine who are suffering at the hands of an apartheid regime while the world is silent. Given this time and moment, it is thus necessary for the Muslim world to reset its priorities to help this region to earn from the fruits of Belt and Road initiative of China.

More importantly, Nawaz has recited few couplets of Mirza Ghalib wherein he expressed that he is holding so many tears in his eyes, which if he sheds, it would probably bring out catastrophe so please don’t hurt me anymore. This message was very clear to the powers that be that political engineering will not tolerated again after every few years. This lab of undemocratic experiments must be abandoned.

Moreover, Nawaz has reaffirmed the fact he made Pakistan a nuclear country in 1998 despite offered billion of dollars by America for not carrying out nuclear test. Having said this, he wanted to tell the public that he loves Pakistan and he would go to any extent possible to improve the security of this country.

He also said that there are nations which were far behind Pakistan, especially Bangladesh, that has now crossed Pakistan in almost every field. This is the time we need to wake up to the reality as I have come to help you to realize this. Hence, it can be said that Nawaz was well articulated and knew that Pakistan was no longer the same as he had left it in 2018.

Similarly, Nawaz was apparently very emotional with teary eyes citing his personal losses due to his politics. He lost not only his wife but also mother. He expressed that he failed to participate in the funeral of both of his father and mother. Despite serving this country for so many years, he was not allowed to call to check on the health of his wife. He told these personal losses to people to help them realize that not only they have suffered in his absence but also he has suffered too in every aspect from personal losses to family incarceration.

In the end, Nawaz offered prayers along with public that he has no wish other than seeing this country prosper in his lifetime. He said he wants this country to recover its lost glory and to have education, health and employment for all. This is his last mission to be fulfilled.

The writer is a freelance columnist