In the history of politics and influence, propaganda has always been a potent tool. It entails the spread of information, frequently information that is skewed or false, in order to support a specific political cause or point of view. Recently, Hindu nationalist propaganda from India has acquired popularity across a range of channels, including the media, social media, and education.

The history of Indian propaganda is lengthy and intricate, with roots in the British colonial era. Particularly under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it has undergone major change recently. The BJP has used propaganda, often at the expense of demonising opponents, particularly Muslims and Pakistan, to advance its Hindu nationalist objectives. This agenda has had a significant role in influencing how the public is perceived both home and abroad.

The image of Muslims as terrorists and Pakistan as a state that sponsors terrorism is a recurrent issue in Indian propaganda. This storyline has been incorporated into popular culture and media in India, including movies. Films like “The Kashmir Files” have come under fire for allegedly altering historical facts in order to incite anti-Muslim and Islamophobic prejudice. In these films, Muslims are frequently portrayed negatively whereas the Hindu people, especially Kashmiri Pandits, are frequently portrayed as victims.

The concept that India is a victim of terrorism is also promoted by Indian propaganda, which frequently attributes these claimed crimes to Pakistan. Especially in light of the conflict in the Indian-administrated portion of Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), this narrative serves to support India’s aggressive military posture towards Pakistan. Indian propaganda frequently exaggerates and praises India’s military might. This promotes a sense of pride in one’s country while also gaining political support for the administration. The military is portrayed as a representation of stability and strength, projecting the image of a determined nation.

Indian media frequently minimise or disregard reports of human rights violations by the Government of India (GoI) in IIOJK and other regions of the nation. This biassed reporting is an example of the propaganda machine’s efforts to uphold a positive reputation despite serious accusations. Indian propaganda has a considerable influence on both domestic and foreign public opinion. Its effects are wide-ranging and frequently detrimental, and it has the potential to spark conflict, violence, and polarisation.

Increased polarisation within Indian society is a result of the biassed and divisive nature of Indian propaganda. It has worsened tensions between various religious and ethnic groups and strengthened existing fault lines. Indian propaganda has impeded attempts to reach a peaceful resolution in the context of the protracted dispute over IIOJK. It makes it difficult for diplomatic efforts to be successful by pushing a specific narrative and influencing public opinion. The effects of Indian propaganda extend beyond domestic issues. Additionally, it has an impact on India’s international ties, especially with its neighbours like Pakistan. Misinformation campaigns can deteriorate diplomatic ties and fuel instability in the region.

India Due to its active participation in influencing the narrative around disinformation, Disinfo Lab, a well-known organisation devoted to exposing disinformation tactics coming from India, has attracted considerable attention. Disinfo Lab diligently tracks and looks into Indian propaganda tactics, but it’s crucial to remember that Pakistan’s army and other institutions have also contributed significantly to making the world aware of these operations. Pakistan has actively participated in initiatives to present proof and increase knowledge about India’s defamation actions on a worldwide scale. Pakistan’s army has illuminated the tactics and goals of these efforts by providing specific examples and data, hoping to expose India’s strategies for swaying public opinion and disseminating skewed narratives. Pakistan has helped to raising worldwide awareness of India’s disinformation operations by taking initiatives and working with foreign organisations and media outlets. This has emphasised the need for caution and examination when encountering material coming from such sources.

Indian propaganda is a complex phenomena with a long history and current ramifications. It is used to influence public opinion and advance particular political agendas. The effects of Indian propaganda extend beyond domestic politics to international affairs and have the ability to escalate tensions and obstruct the peaceful resolution of disputes.

Disinfo Lab and other organisations are essential in uncovering and thwarting Indian propaganda. They aid in creating a more conscious and resilient public by looking into and disclosing the strategies and goals of these efforts, fostering media literacy, and raising awareness. Initiatives like Disinfo Lab are vital in the battle against propaganda and the quest of truth since disinformation is still a problem on a worldwide scale. To lessen the impact of propaganda in today’s linked world, it is crucial for individuals and society to be watchful, critical thinkers, and responsible information consumers.

