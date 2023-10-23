Niger’s deposed president is with family and doing well

Niger’s ousted president Mohamed Bazoum is with his family and is doing well, a relatives told AFP Sunday, after claims by the country’s new military rulers this week that he had tried to escape.

“He is at the presidential residence (in Niamey) with his wife and son and is doing well,” the family member said, adding that he was allowed to make one phone call.

The source added that his doctor was able to see him and “bring him food”.

On Thursday, the military regime which overthrew the democratically elected Bazoum on July 26 said they had foiled an attempt by him to escape their custody.

The escape plan, the regime’s spokesman said, had involved Bazoum getting to a hideout on the outskirts of the capital Niamey before flying out on helicopters “belonging to a foreign power” towards Nigeria.

The regime added that “the main actors and some of the accomplices” were arrested.