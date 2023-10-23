Detroit synagogue president murdered, police seek motive

The president of a Detroit synagogue was found stabbed to death Saturday outside her home in the Lafayette Park neighborhood, police said.

The death of Samantha Woll, 40, a consultant to Democratic politicians and president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, was also confirmed by the synagogue on Facebook. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Samantha Woll, president of our board of directors,” the synagogue said. “At this time, we do not have further information but we will share more as it becomes available.”

The Detroit Police Department said Woll’s body was found in the 1300 block of Joliet Place in Detroit, where blood stains led to his home. As of Saturday night, police had not yet determined the motive for the crime. But Detroit Police Chief James E. White said the department has poured many resources into the investigation.

“Understandably, this crime leaves many unanswered questions,” White said in an emailed statement to Reuters. He asked the public to be patient and not rush to conclusions before authorities can piece together what happened.

“It is important that no conclusions are drawn until all available facts have been considered,” Smith said, adding that an update would be released on Sunday. Woll’s death sparked an outpouring of grief in Jewish and Democratic circles.

“Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wrote on X, formerly called Twitter. “She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country.”

Elissa Slotkin, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for whom Woll had worked, said she was “heartbroken” at the news. “Sam worked for me from nearly the moment I became a Congresswoman, helping us set up the office & helping to lead it for my full first term.”