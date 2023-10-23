Faryal Makhdoom gets threats for supporting Palestine

Faryal Makhdoom, the wife of boxer Amir Khan and a popular YouTuber, revealed that she has received threats due to her support for Palestine.

She shared a screenshot of a threatening WhatsApp message from an anonymous Israeli number. The message offered her rewards if she stopped supporting Palestine and warned of severe consequences if she continued.

Faryal Makhdoom remained undeterred, stating that such threats wouldn’t stop her from speaking the truth. Makhdoom, like many public figures, has been using her platform to raise awareness about Israeli actions in Gaza and the West Bank following increased tensions in the region triggered by Hamas’ attack on Southern Israel on October 7.

She has been posting pro-Palestine content on her Instagram account and has criticized the Israeli government’s occupation of Palestinian territories. She also called out fellow celebrities for not taking a stand against the worsening situation in Gaza.

Responses to her post varied from concern and appreciation for her support of Palestinians to backlash from her pro-Israel audience.

Makhdoom responded to criticism by pointing out that certain claims, such as beheaded babies, could not be verified and were even retracted by the White House and news outlets.

She referred to Hamas as a resistance group that emerged in response to the dire conditions in the besieged Gaza strip, highlighting the need for resistance when faced with such circumstances. Notably, the Hadid family reportedly faced threats and had to change their mobile numbers after criticizing Israel.