Chemical engineers from KFUEIT to get training in China

Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology (KFUEIT), Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab entered into an agreement for training of its students in China.

The university commenced its training program for 150 chemical engineers via an online ceremony, Gwadar Pro reported quoting a press statement.

Under this collaboration, KFUEIT has partnered with TANG Int’l Education Group, which will provide specialized language and methodology training to its graduates before they embark on their engineering projects in Nigeria.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from KFUEIT, TANG Int’l, North West Normal University, and Nigerian industrial delegates.

Previously, KFUEIT and TANG had signed a MoU to facilitate the training of 150 chemical engineers in China before deploying them to work on international projects in Africa.

During his address on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor KFUEIT Prof. Dr. Muhammad Seuleman Tahir said that the university’s chemical engineers are now taking their first steps in the practical field through cooperation with the Chinese partners.

He highlighted the importance of learning Chinese language and proposed the establishment of a centre for teaching Chinese to the students in KFUEIT.

Additionally, representatives from Nigeria, TANG Int’l, and North West Normal University discussed plans to expand and deepen collaboration between KFUEIT and its Chinese and Nigerian counterparts.

An official of TANG Int’l told Gwadar Pro that the selected students will first get 3-4 months training in Pakistan and later get 2-3 months training in China before their deployment in Nigeria.