Shujaat welcomes Nawaz, calls for reconciliation

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Saturday extended a warm welcome to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif upon his return to the country.

During his meeting with PML-Q leader Chaudhry Imtiaz Ranjha in Islamabad, Chaudhry Shujaat shared his views, stating, “As an experienced politician, it is anticipated that Nawaz Sharif will choose the path of reconciliation.” He stressed the importance of national unity and emphasised the urgent necessity for politicians to come together for the well-being of the country. Chaudhry Shujaat further highlighted, “There is an urgent need to work towards revitalising the country’s economy and eradicating unemployment and terrorism. All politicians should dedicate themselves to the country’s welfare, setting aside personal gains.”

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazlur Spokesperson (JUI-F) Aslam Ghauri on Saturday that his party welcomed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on his return to the country.

Expressing his thoughts, Ghauri urged the political parties to stop indulging in tussle, adding that there is a dire need to take the country out of the quagmire.

The JUI-F spokesperson said that the conflicts between the political parties are certainly causing harm to the country. He bemoaned the country’s economic conditions. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif praised former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in connection with his return to the country after four years in exile.

Taking to X, Shehbaz Sharif said, ” My leader, Nawaz Sharif, will be among you, InshaAllah. He is coming back to unite this nation, not to divide it further”.

He said, ”He is coming back to spread love among his people, not hatred. He is coming back to help you become a productive citizen, not as ammunition for any party or group. He is coming back to put Pakistan back on track”.