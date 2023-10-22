Daily Times

Morocco appoints former woman journalist as France envoy

AFP

The announcement of Samira Sitail’s nomination on Thursday came as something of a surprise since she has no background in diplomacy.

The 59-year-old was head of news then deputy director general at Moroccan public broadcasting channel 2M.
She takes over from Mohamed Benchaaboum whose duties were terminated on 19 January without a successor being named. While Sitail’s CV is very different from career diplomats, her high-level experience in the media could serve her well in her new diplomatic role.

