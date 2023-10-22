CBD Punjab to complete Lahore prime infrastructural works next month

The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), is about to complete all infrastructural development work, within the ambits of Lahore Prime in the month of October 2023.

Once completed, the local and foreign investors can initiate construction works on five mixed used commercial plots, already auctioned back in September 2021 at a price of Rs21.59 billion.

Lahore Prime is one of the main clusters of CBD Punjab, where world class skyscrapers will be constructed to provide superlative business opportunities for local and foreign conglomerates.

The authority’s Chief Executive Officer, Imran Amin visited the site to get the latest briefings on about-to-complete infrastructural projects in Lahore Prime. CBD Punjab’s Executive Director Commercial Mohammed Omer, Executive Director Technical Riaz Hussain, and other officials including technical teams from NESPAK and NLC were also present at the occasion.

The infrastructure encompasses wide-range road works with asphalt surfacing, a state-of-the-art drainage system, a robust sewage network, dependable water supply, natural gas connections, top-tier telecommunication services, enhanced security measures, and aesthetically pleasing landscaping, with an equal emphasis on keeping the cluster environmentally friendly through providing green spaces and large-scale plantation drive.

While expressing his views CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, said “The completion of Lahore Prime’s infrastructure is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of the entire CBD Punjab team. This achievement marks a significant step forward in our mission to create a dynamic and sustainable central business district that will drive economic growth and prosperity in Punjab.”

After the completion, Lahore Prime will demonstrate its potential of becoming an epicenter of business activities in this part of the world. CBD Punjab has commended its dedicated team for the timely efforts and dedications, they made, to bring this infrastructural project to life.