New meteorological observing station under plan in Gwadar

It is expected that by the end of October, a meteorological observing station built under the cooperation between China and Pakistan will be seen in Gwadar Port, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Saturday quoting sources from China Meteorological Administration (CMA). Recently a batch of brand-new meteorological equipment was already shipped to Gwadar Port, through the Khunjerab Pass, a key land border crossing the two countries at Khunjerab, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China. “This will not only help enhance the meteorological observation capacity of BRI partner countries and regions, but also help them improve the monitoring and early warning capacity of typhoons and other catastrophic weather, and provide decision-making support for disaster prevention and mitigation,” the sources noted. China and Pakistan are important members of World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Regional Association II. Bilateral cooperation between the two countries is of vital significance for meteorological development in Asia.