25th Textile Asia Trade Fair ignites China-Pakistan textile synergy

The 25th Textile Asia International Trade Fair featured over 550 international brands and attracted more than 450 foreign delegates from 27 countries.

“The expo acts as a source of motivation and real opportunities for business ventures to the local businesses and industries,” stated Moazzam Ghurki, President of Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), the organizer of the event.

“We will try to facilitate joint ventures of the international brand owners with local companies from Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, and Faisalabad, and we will also arrange training for engineers from these cities who manufacture spare parts for sewing and textiles,” he added according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Friday.

Dongqi Group, one of the leading Chinese textile enterprises, participated in the event. “The expo provided an excellent opportunity to showcase our advanced technology and high-quality products to potential partners and customers.

We were particularly interested in establishing collaborations with Pakistan’s textile industry, which has great growth potential,” said the exhibitor of Dongqi Group.

During the exhibition, Dongqi Group had fruitful interactions with visitors from Pakistan and other countries. “We secured significant orders and established preliminary cooperation intentions with promising partners.” he added.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI highlighted the immense interest shown by many Chinese companies in Pakistan’s textile industry.

“Companies from cities and provinces like Shanghai, Guangzhou, Jiangsu, Fujian, and Shandong have expressed their desire to relocate their production units to Punjab, with a minimum investment of $25 million per unit.

The companies also plan to transfer their technologies, besides buying back Pakistani products after value-addition here. This will not only boost local exports but also contribute to reducing the trade deficit between Pakistan and China.” He shared.

The success of the Textile Asia International Trade Fair further highlights the strong cooperation between the textile industries of Pakistan and China.

This exhibition serves as a testament to the robust bilateral relations between the two countries and their commitment to fostering economic growth and trade partnerships.