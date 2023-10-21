Pakistani Consulate extends cooperation to Pakistani business community in Frankfurt

Pakistani Consulate in Frankfurt is extending best cooperation and support to the Pakistani businessmen so that they can avail trade and investment opportunities in Germany and can also establish close contacts with their German counterparts.

This was stated by Pakistani Consul General in Frankfurt Zahid Hussain while addressing the delegation of All Pakistan Paper Merchants Association (APPMA) led by Khamis Saeed Butt. The meeting was also attended by Amna Naeem, Trade and Investment Counselor, Shifaat Kaleem Khattak Minister/Head of Chancery Consulate General of Pakistan Frankfurt.

The Consul General said that Pakistani businessmen have the ability to take full advantage of the trade and investment opportunities in Germany. He hailed efforts of All Pakistan Paper Merchants Association for strengthening external trade of the country.

Zahid Hussain also highlighted his efforts for the promotion of Trade between Germany and Pakistan.

Head of the delegation Khamis Saeed Butt thanked Pakistani Consul General for his matchless cooperation to the Pakistani business community. He said that there is vast scope for enhancing trade between Pakistani and Germany. Khamis saeed Butt also presented him LCCI Shield.