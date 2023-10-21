Urwa claps back at social media troll

A-list actor-producer Urwa Hocane clapped back at a social media troll with a mindful lesson on sustainable fashion.

Urwa Hocane took to her Instagram handle on Thursday afternoon, with lovely photos and a heartfelt note for her mother, on her birthday.

“Happy Birthday to you my beautiful Amma @raziamakhdoom ! Infinite thankyous & love for everything you have done for me, for making me the person that I am today & I learn from you every passing day to be kinder & ever so wonderful,” she wrote with the two-picture gallery of herself with her parents. She continued, “Today I just want to say to you that you have had a very difficult life than usual & I have seen your resilient & inspiring journey as your daughter and even more so as your friend & partner in our household, I just want to remind you today like most days to live a little for yourself, I see it’s very difficult for you as you have always been all about your kids and their dreams but this is my wish for you today that you do all the beautiful travels & adventures that you always wanted to do & live it up to the fullest for yourself!”

“I love you so much & the family you have created loves you so very much,” Hocane added with a series of celebration emojis.