Delhi HC orders AR Rahman to produce raw recording of ‘Veera Raja Veera’

The Delhi High Court has ordered music composer A.R. Rahman to produce the raw recording of Ponniyin Selvan Part-2 song ‘Veera Raja Veera’ after Indian classical singer Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar filed a lawsuit suit against him.

Dagar, a recipient of Padma Shri award, filed a lawsuit against A.R. Rahman in the court, claiming that the lyrics to the song “Veera Raja Veera” were copied verbatim from “Shiva Stuti,” which was written by his father Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar and his uncle Zahiruddin Dagar.

Dagar demanded credit on all platforms wherever the song was broadcast.

After hearing the songs, Justice Prathiba M Singh observed that “there is definitely some kind of similarity in the beat and the taal (rhythm), there is no doubt about it”.

“You will have to produce your raw recording without the embellishments or computer-generated stuff,” Justice Singh told the counsel representing Rahman.

In the order, the court made it clear that while Rahman would have to address the accusations, it did not want to make any observations at this time.

“The plaintiff has attempted to establish infringement with the chart consisting of notations and beat. The defendant no 1 [Rahman] would be required to respond to the same,” Justice Singh said.

In the suit, Dagar said the rights in all the compositions of his father Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar and uncle Zahirduddin Dagar belonged to him. He submitted that he was the descendant of the family lineage of Dhrupad vocalists who have been singing in the Dagar Gharana for many generations.

“Their style of singing has been described as the Dagar Vani and has a basis in Dhrupad classical music,” the court was told.

As raegards the controversy, it was submitted that one of the earliest compositions of Dagar’s father and uncle was Shiva Stuti which was sung in the 1970s. It was performed by Dagar’s father and uncle in various international concerts including the one held at the Royal Tropical Institute in Amsterdam on June 22, 1978.