JCP approves elevation of Justice Irfan Saadat to SC

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Friday unanimously approved the elevation of Sindh High Court (SHC) acting Chief Justice Irfan Saadat Khan to the Supreme Court. Imran Khan’s name, according to a statement issued by the top court, was proposed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa. The JCP meeting was convened to fill one of the two seats currently lying vacant in the top court. During the meeting, CJP Isa stated: “Justice Irfan Saadat Khan meets the stipulated requirement, is knowledgeable, well experienced, versatile, has an upright character and is also the most senior Judge amongst the Chief Justices and Judges of all the high courts.” “All the members present in the meeting unanimously approved the nominations, which were also endorsed in writing by the law minister [Ahmed Irfan Aslam], who was abroad,” read the statement. The nomination of Justice Khan as the SC judge by the commission will now be sent to the parliamentary committee for formal approval. Born on February 7, 1963, Khan was enrolled as an advocate of the lower court on September 10, 1989. He started practice as an advocate of the high court in October 1991. He was enrolled as an advocate of the top court on October 6, 2008.