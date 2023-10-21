Minister undertakes surprise visit of non-functional health facilities

Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan visited Infectious Diseases Hospital in Chak Shahzad. The purpose of the visit was to take stock of the facilities and performance in the hospital. The Infectious Diseases Hospital consists of 250 beds.

Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan took notice and expressed concern over the hospital not being functional for last two years. The Health Minister formed a three-member committee to make the hospital fully operational. The committee will be headed by Dr. Muhammad Salman Chief Executive Officer, National Institute of Health. The committee will formulate an integrated strategy to make the hospital fully functional. The Minister directed that the committee should submit its recommendations to him on urgent basis.