Shell Pakistan announces financial results for Q3 2023

The Board of Directors of Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) announced nine months results for the company on October 18th, 2023. The company successfully delivered a profit after tax of PKR 6,450 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the profit after tax of PKR 2,864 million made in the same period last year.

An interim cash dividend for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023, was announced. The results also reflect the impact of one-off technical service fee relief received from Shell International Petroleum Company. As always, the company continues to focus on business performance, safety of people, and protection of the environment.

OGRA recognized industry efforts in promoting refuelling safety among two and three wheelers, an initiative trailblazed by SPL. During the period, Mobility business introduced 19 new retail sites. The Company also introduced Voice of Customer program through which customers can provide real time feedback through QR codes placed at sites. So far more than 30,000 responses have been received that gives SPL valuable insights to continuously progress.

Furthermore, the company initiated two eco-friendly and sustainable solutions on plastic reusability. By recycling discarded Shell lubricant bottles, SPL constructed a plastic infused road, 730 feet long and 60 feet wide, on which Shell House is located in Karachi. This is a purpose-built solution which benefits neighbouring residents, schools, church community and Shell. The initiative was covered widely by media. The other initiative is a collaboration with a Shell Tameer alumni, Concept Loop, a tech-based startup converting plastic waste into building materials, that deployed pavers at a Shell retail site in Karachi. This successful initiative can be replicated at other retail sites planned for renovation and construction.

In addition, SPL worked with local farmers in collaboration with National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), to transform agricultural waste into valuable biochar – a product that can potentially improve soil health. Through this project, the soil characteristics substantially improved which led to an increase in land yield by a significant 50%, indicating biochar technology as an opportunity to reduce emissions associated with agricultural waste burning.

SPL remains committed to operational excellence, safety performance, to further strengthen its financial position, and play a responsible role in society.