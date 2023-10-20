COAS visits PAF airbase to witness ‘Indus Shield 2023’ exercise

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday paid a visit to an operational air base of Pakistan Air Force to witness the ongoing aerial exercise “Indus Shield” 2023, the military said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the air chiefs of Turkiye, Azerbaijan and Hungary were also among the distinguished guests who witnessed PAF’s 14-nation mega air exercise. On his arrival, the COAS was received by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu. Later, he was introduced to foreign dignitaries and principal staff officers of the Pakistan Air Force. The COAS, along with esteemed foreign dignitaries, received a comprehensive briefing on the training facility of the Air Power Centre of Excellence and the extensive scope of the exercise which is aimed at consolidating modern concepts of aerial warfare, fostering mutual cooperation and enhancing interoperability among the participating air forces.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, the air chief lauded the utmost support extended by the army chief in the pursuit of PAF’s modernisation drive and appreciated the wholehearted participation from the 14 allied countries. He also said that this would pave the way for military-to-military cooperation in the backdrop of futuristic aerial warfare. Highlighting the significance of the exercise, the air chief emphasised that the exercise offers a unique opportunity for participating air forces to showcase their unparalleled skills and operational capabilities.

He commended the dynamic role played by PAF’s Airpower Center of Excellence in successfully orchestrating this mega exercise, ensuring meticulous supervision, conduct, analysis and assessment of aerial warfare missions. In addition, he also highlighted that the centre’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and resources have played a pivotal role in ensuring the successful execution of this significant air exercise.

“The successful execution of an aerial mission requires the effective utilisation of all components of combat efficiency, including electronic warfare operations, force multipliers and support elements,” he added. These crucial aspects are diligently taught at the Airpower Center of Excellence, creating a cohesive impact on operational capabilities.” While addressing the exercise participants, the army chief accentuated the paramount importance of multinational air exercises in the pursuit of common objectives amidst the ever-evolving dynamics of air warfare.

He lauded the professionalism of the exercise participants and extended heartfelt appreciation to the Air Power Centre of Excellence for its state-of-the-art facilities and instrumental role in orchestrating such a large-scale air exercise. General Munir acknowledged that the centre’s expertise and dedication have contributed to the development of highly skilled and proficient air warriors, who are ready to meet the challenges of modern warfare. The army chief also admired the dynamic leadership of the air chief, whose firm resolve and relentless efforts paved the way for this exercise to be one of the largest aerial exercises in the region. Acknowledging the ever-changing nature of aerial warfare, he reiterated his commitment to support the vision of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu to incorporate smart inductions, cutting-edge niche technologies in the domains of cyber, artificial intelligence, IT, space and specialised innovations.

“Exercise Indus Shield stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment of Pakistan Air Force in bolstering regional security and fostering cooperation among allied nations,” the ISPR said. The exercise serves as a platform for enhancing operational capabilities, promoting mutual understanding and advancing the shared goals of peace and stability. It also showcases the Pakistan Air Force’s commitment to secure its skies through innovative and disruptive technologies.