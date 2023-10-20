Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Waziristan clashes

Four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during two encounters with terrorists in North and South Waziristan tribal districts, the military said in a statement on Thursday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the first engagement occurred in the general area Gharyoum in North Waziristan where Pakistani troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which six of them were killed including a high-value target.

It said that terrorist ringleader Hazrat Zaman alias Khawarey Mullah was actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area and was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies.

However, during the operation, three brave sons of soil, a 36-year-old resident of district Rawalpindi Lance Naik Tabbasum UI Haq, a 30-year-old resident of district Attock Sepoy Naeem Akhtar and a 23-year-old resident of district Multan Sepoy Abdul Hameed, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

In another intense fire exchange between own troops and terrorists in general area Asman Manza in South Waziristan district, a 25-year-old resident of district Kashmor Sepoy Farman Ali paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

The statement said that sanitization was carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it further said.

Meanwhile, Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Sajid Azam Shaheed (age 31 years, resident of District Kotli Azad Kashmir) who embraced shahadat on 16 October 2023 in general area Asman Manza , South Waziristan, was offered at native town Nakyal, District Kotli, Azad Kashmir.

Shaheed was laid to rest with full military honour. Senior serving military officers, relatives and locals of the area attended the funeral.