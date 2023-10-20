Adamjee Life wins 17th Consumer Choice Award 2023

Adamjee Life, one of Pakistan’s largest life insurance companies, received the coveted ‘Trusted Insurance Partner Award’ for ‘Excellence in Customer Service’ at the Consumers Association of Pakistan’s 17th Consumers Choice Awards 2023 in Karachi. Mr. Kamran Tessori, Minister of Sindh, presented the award to Ms. Nabeela Darugar, Head of Corporate Sales & Marketing at Adamjee Life. This Award represents Adamjee Life’s growth, customer-centric attitude, innovative products, and ability to meet consumers’ changing needs. Ms. Nabeela Darugar stated, “It is an honor and a privilege for Adamjee Life to receive this recognition from Pakistan’s esteemed network of consumer rights. Adamjee Life has always been a consumerfocused company, and we continue to strive to serve our customers more effectively through technology driven services & products.”