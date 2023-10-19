Nawaz moves IHC for protective bail in Avenfield, Al-Azizia cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on two petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif seeking protective bail in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq, and comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the three-time prime minister’s request for protective bail.

Nawaz’s counsel, Muhammad Amjad Pervaiz, referred to past judgments arguing that when a proclaimed offender has wished to surrender before the court to seek protective bail the latter has provided them the opportunity to do so.

Furthermore, Pervaiz stated that Nawaz had never ‘misused’ his bail.

The NAB prosecutor said that when the appeal is fixed, they will provide instructions at that time. Previously, Nawaz filed an appeal in the IHC, appealing for protective bail, stating that he wants to face cases and should be prevented from arrest to reach the court.

Furthermore, Nawaz also applied for protective bail in the Toshakhana case, requesting the suspension of the warrant. It stated that he wanted to surrender before the court, and the permanent warrant should be held in suspension until October 24, providing the PML-N supremo to appear before the court.