Awareness raised about safe and hygienic culinary practices

Shafaq Cooking Oil’s World Food Safety Day campaign sparked a revolution and raised awareness towards the cause of safe and hygienic culinary practices. The campaign earned international recognition, including a feature in a prestigious Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) article. Furthermore, Shafaq Cooking Oil’s World Food Safety Day campaign was a triumph that showcased the incredible power of digital outreach, OOH impact, print influence, and influencer voices in advocating for food safety.