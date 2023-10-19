Nawaz Sharif’s warrants suspended in Toshakhana case

After receiving protective bail in two corruption cases and having his arrest warrant suspended by an accountability court, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be able to return home without any difficulty.

In the Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz petitioned the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for bail. The IHC accepted the petition and granted bail until October 24.

When the IHC rendered its decision, it forbade the authorities from detaining Nawaz upon his arrival back in the country on Saturday, October 21.

According to the high court, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) did not object to the protective bail that the PML-N supremo requested in corruption cases.

An accountability court had previously suspended the Toshakhana case arrest warrant that had been issued against him.

The bail petitions for the Nawaz were heard by a two-person IHC bench made up of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

A day earlier, the IHC sent a notice to NAB on Nawaz’s petitions seeking protective bail in Al-Azizia and Avenfiled references.

The NAB Rawalpindi bureau recommended Rafay Maqsood to appear before the IHC bench as a prosecutor.