President for urgent action from UN, OIC on Israel’s brutal actions

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians and denounced the brutalities and the killing of civilians in Gaza, calling for the United Nations (UN) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene urgently to halt these ruthless actions.

The president also urged the UN and the OIC to expedite the process of providing necessary medical aid, food and other supplies in order to prevent further devastation and the human catastrophe in Palestine.

In a statement, issued by the President of Pakistan’s X handle account, Dr Alvi said that the cruelty displayed by the Israeli occupational forces has never been witnessed before, deploring that Palestinians had been deprived from getting basic necessities of life.

“Human history has never witnessed such cruelty and barbarism being committed by Israel at a massive level; even water, electricity, food supply and medicine have been cut off,” the president said about a conflict which has already killed over 2,000 innocent Palestinians.

He said that Israel had crossed all limits by killing children, women, urging the UN and OIC to meet urgently for cessation of Israel’s brutal action. The president also regretted that the international community had not played its due role and failed to prevent Israel from carrying out the genocide of the Palestinian people.

He again reiterated that Pakistan’s longstanding stance of supporting the Palestinian cause and for their struggle to attain an independent state. This, he said, would bring lasting peace and stability in the region. A day earlier, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani engaged in a telephonic conversation with the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed,

The discussion primarily revolved around the urgent need for a cessation of hostilities and the protection of civilians in the region. They also emphasised the importance of a coordinated response to address the crisis. “Received a call from HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of UAE. We discussed the escalating situation in Gaza, the urgent need for cessation of hostilities, and protection of civilians. A coordinated response was emphasized,” he shared on his X handle.