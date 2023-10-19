Funeral prayers of martyred soldier offered

Funeral prayers of a soldier of the Pakistan Army, who embraced martyrdom on Saturday in North Waziristan district’s Mir Ali area, were offered at his native town in Balochistan’s Jaffarabad district, the military said in a statement. According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), 32-year-old Sepoy Abdul Hakeem was laid to rest with full military honour. Senior serving military officers, relatives of the martyr and a large strength of locals of the area attended the funeral, it added. “Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs,” the statement concluded. On Saturday, the security forces killed six terrorists while a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom in Mir Ali during an intelligence-based operation (IBO). According to the ISPR, the army troops killed six terrorists and injured eight others during the battle. Meanwhile, Sepoy Abdul Hakeem embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly with the militants. The security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from terrorists’ hideouts, who, according to ISPR, had remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces and target killing of innocent civilians.