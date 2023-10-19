IG Punjab okays Rs 13 lakh for treatment of Ghazi police personnel

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued more than 13 lakh rupees for the treatment of Ghazi police officials who were seriously injured in the line of duties. These funds will be given to brave officials belonging to Lahore and other districts for medical expenses. According to the details, Head Constable Muhammad Yousaf, Constable Shaukat Ali were given Rs. 3 lakhs each. Constables Nadeem Abass and Asad Ali were given 02 lakhs each for medical expenses whereas sub Inspector Muhammad Sarwar, ASI Iftikhar Ahmed and Constable Waqas Ahmed were given 01 lakh rupees each for treatment. Ghazi police officers and officials were seriously injured by the firing of criminal elements while protecting the citizens.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ordered to continue the measures for the best treatment of Ghazi officials and said that rehabilitation of Ghazi officers and personnel is among the first priority and Punjab Police will continue all possible cooperation for it. IG Punjab said that Ghazi Police officers and officials will receive Silver medals, their names will be engraved on the Ghazi wall of the Central Police Office. Compensation Award Committee chaired by Additional IG Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara has forward above mentioned cases to IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar to issue the funds.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar was met by DIG Organized Crime Unit Lahore Captain (Rtd) Liaqat Ali Malik at the Central Police Office. DSP Organized Crime Nawankot Rizwan Cheema and ASI Ramzan were also accompanied him in the meeting. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar awarded certificates of appreciation and cash reward to DSP Rizwan Cheema and ASI Ramzan for their excellent performance in suppressing the criminal elements 1 involved in serious incidents. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Lahore’s Organized Crime Unit Lahore is the best of the Punjab Police in terms of performance. DIG Captain (Rtd) Liaquat Ali Malik said that under the vision of IG Punjab the Organized Crime Unit has speeded up operations against dangerous criminals and the criminals involved in organized crime are being brought to book. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that encouragement of police officers and personnel for excellent performance is a good tradition of the police department, which will be continued at all levels. He further said that the hardworking, dutiful, and competent officers and personnel are role model for the entire force.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Police khidmat Center Liberty Market and while reviewing the staff working, inquired about the provision of services from the citizens. Additional IG Welfare and Finance Muhammad Nazir Gara along with senior police officers accompanied the IGP. SDPO Gulberg ASP Syeda Shaherbano briefed the senior officers about the upgradation of the service center, improvement in facilities, IG Punjab visited various counters and took feedback from citizens about the quality of services. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Police khidmat Centers have provided policing services to 1.75 crore citizens across the province, including Lahore. More than 14 facilities related to police including character certificate, renewal of driving license are being provided to the citizens in these centers under one roof, Dr. Usman Anwar said that 96 percent of the citizens responded to the robo calls and expressed complete satisfaction on the performance of service centers. IGP said that police is taking guidance from citizen feedback on all facilities and services related to policing and services through robo calls. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while talking to the staff posted at Police khidmat center directed them to perform their duties with good manners and more diligently. Dr. Usman Anwar said that services should be provided in the best environment to all citizens who come to police service centers without any discrimination.

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, foolproof security was provided to Christian worship programs in churches across the province including Lahore on Sunday, police teams were on high alert and performed their duties for the provision of peaceful environment to the Christian citizens.

Earlier, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar had ordered to increase the security arrangements of the churches and said that the SPs, supervisory officers should check the security arrangements of the churches and important places by themselves, additional police personnel and snipers should be deployed at the sensitive churches. Dolphin squad, PRU, elite teams should do effective patrolling around the churches, IG Punjab directed that the police officers and men posted on security should be on high alert, keep a close watch on the evil elements around the churches. Search and sweep operations should be continued around the sensitive places, IG Punjab added that religious scholars, Christian community leaders, members of peace committees should promote inter-faith harmony. In order to solve the problems of minorities on a priority basis. IGP Dr. Usman Anwar said that Meesaq Centers have been established where the minority citizens can easily get policing services.