Efforts underway to establish expo center for promotion of trade: Farooqi

Chairman of Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry Khurshid Barlas along with the delegation including Fahad Barlas Convener Exhibition, Amin-ur-Rahman, Sadia Zia, Sheikh Rehan-ur-Rahman EC member Zaka from Federal Secretary Commerce of Pakistan Muhammad Saleh Ahmed Farooqi to his office. I met Additional Secretary Ahsan Ali Mangi and Director General International Trade from Karachi also joined the meeting. Khurshid Barlas gave a briefing about the domestic and foreign events organized by the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry for the investment and development of the country. Appreciate the efforts taken . Khurshid Barlas said during the conversation that Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry also told about Pakistan Tourism, Pharmaceutical, Minerals Medical Summit on February 10, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. There are attractive opportunities for Pakistani investors in many sectors of the economy including tourism, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, chemical industry, real estate and food processing. Many Pakistani products are available in the Saudi market.