China joint ventures bring transformative benefits to Pakistan

Pakistan-China joint ventures brought transformative benefits to Pakistan, said Shah Faisal Afridi, a prominent business leader and advocate of economic development.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has provided unique opportunities for the tremendous growth of Pakistani businesses, he stated this during his recent visit to China for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation to be held in Beijing from October 17 to 18, according to Gwadar Pro.

Faisal pointed out that the CPEC projects are not just about infrastructure development but also exceptional opportunities for entrepreneurs and are leading the revival of internationalization in Pakistan.

As CPEC construction enters its second phase of industrial cooperation, it has created a more favorable environment for entrepreneurs to thrive.

As the president of JW SEZ Group, which has established joint ventures with Chinese brands and companies including Haier, Foton, SAIC, Deli, Royal, Sinovac, and has become one of the major players in Pakistan’s industries in home appliances, electronics, glass manufacturing, dairy, agriculture, automotive, real estate development, sports and healthcare, Faisal has been doing business with China for 23 years.

He highlighted that Pakistan-China joint ventures have brought transformative benefits to Pakistan.

“From addressing energy shortages to improving infrastructure, technology, and industrial growth, these collaborations have played a crucial role in enhancing Pakistan’s economic development.

The continued partnership between the two nations holds immense potential for further progress.”