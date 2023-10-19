Dia Mirza says she ‘was and remains uncomfortable’ with RHTDD

Almost 23 years after its release, actor Dia Mirza has shared some reservations about her acting debut, Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein. The romantic drama, which also starred R Madhavan in the lead role, went on to become a hit. However, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Dia has revealed that she was uncomfortable with the film

“I was uncomfortable when Maddy’s character was stalking me,” Dia commented in the interview. “Although Reena (Dia’s character) acknowledges it. She gives it off to him. She has that moment when she tells him off. What works that people get past that notion, that it’s okay, is the fact that Maddy’s character, at the end of the value, has very strong values, is respectful, is kind, is well-intentioned, most importantly.”

She also weighed in on whether Reena chose the right guy in the end, between Maddy and Sam (Saif Ali Khan). “What can I say now? Saif was such a good man, I’d wonder why she’d leave him. That was shown in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. So it’s very interesting that a film shows a point of view, while another film shows another point of view. If there’s ever a sequel made, then it’ll be very interesting to see where these people are today,” she added.

For her upcoming project, Dia has been roped in in Taapsee Pannu’s Dhak Dhak. The Dunki star put together an unlikely cast with Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in a film about self-discovery. It features the four women setting out on a bike road trip to the hilly regions of Ladakh and Dia, in a candid interview, revealed that it wasn’t an easy task.

“On a normal day, just as a rider, it’s hard enough. Imagine travelling with a crew strength of 200 people and caring for them! We had all kinds of sickness happening because the oxygen levels were low after a certain point. There were extraordinary challenges,” Dia commented.