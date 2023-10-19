Had a very turbulent relationship with my father: Azaan Sami

Musically talented Azaan Sami Khan recently opened up about eating disorders, food addiction, and the journey of self-discovery that enabled him to regain control over his life. In a candid conversation Azaan shared his personal experiences, shedding light on the challenges he faced and the transformative process that led to his recovery.

During the podcast, Azaan spoke about the difficulties he encountered as he battled his eating disorder. He candidly described how he avoided the weighing scale, a common struggle for individuals dealing with eating disorders. “I would just check if I could buy trousers from a shop, which was – I stopped after a while. Everything had to be like shalwars or [custom-made] because nothing would fit,” he revealed.

Furthermore, the music composer emphasised the severity of eating disorders, comparing them to other forms of addiction, such as alcohol and drugs. He underscored the significance of recognizing food addiction as a legitimate and impactful issue. “Eating disorders are as much an addiction as alcohol, drugs, any form of addiction – food addiction is as much as any of those are,” he stated.

Reflecting on his journey to recovery, Azaan shared his unwavering determination to set and achieve his goals. He highlighted his self-discipline and commitment, affirming that when he decides to pursue something, he commits to it wholeheartedly. This sense of dedication and self-belief, he noted, is a quality he takes pride in. He mentioned that it has allowed him to overcome various challenges in his life and is an inherent part of his character.

“Maybe kids who have gone through what I have gone through, [perhaps] they feel it as well,” said Azaan. “But I know one thing for a fact, in all humility, that if I decide to do something, I can be the best. If I say I’m going to do something, I’m going to do it. Until I say I’m going to do it – if I say I’m going to look like this, if I say I’m not going to do that, eat this…so that’s something that I say is a quality of mine that I’m proud of.”

Moreover, Azaan acknowledged that his experiences had shaped his discipline and self-confidence. He explained that these qualities were valuable assets that enabled him to persevere in the face of adversity. When others doubted his abilities, he firmly believed in his capacity to achieve his goals and encouraged others to think twice before underestimating him.

“That’s something God has given me through these experiences,” he shared. “The discipline or the belief in myself…So if someone tells me, ‘Azaan you cannot do this,’ I say, ‘Think it over, think before speaking.’ Because, maybe I’ve been wired like that.”

The actor also spoke about having a “very turbulent relationship” with his father, famed musician and singer Adnan Sami Khan. “I didn’t see him from the age of five till the age of 14. Then I saw him for a year and a half when I was 14 [in Bombay]. Then I didn’t see him for another 13 years. I saw him a month ago…I didn’t see him from 15 to 29. Music was the only thing [on which] I connected with him, without knowing him. So, when I made music, I felt like I had a daddy.”

Azaan’s candid revelations about his eating disorder and his subsequent journey to recovery shed light on the significance of addressing mental health issues, including those related to food and body image. His story serves as an inspiration to others who may be grappling with similar challenges, emphasising the importance of self-belief, discipline, and resilience.