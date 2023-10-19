Another review petition filed against SC NAB law verdict

Another application for review has been filed in the Supreme Court against its decision to declare the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 null and void, a private TV channel reported on Saturday. The plea had been filed by Farooq H Naek Advocate on behalf of former OGDCL managing director Basharat Mirza. The application adopted the stance that the top court had announced the verdict against the National Accountability Court (NAB) amendments without hearing them.

The petitioner maintained that it was not decided before the apex court verdict which fundamental rights of the petitioner had been affected, adding that the legislative powers of the parliament had been reduced after invalidating the NAB amendments. The plea urged the top court to declare its September 15 judgment null and void while making PTI Chairman Imran Khan, federation and NAB parties in the case. Last week, the federal government had decided to file an appeal in the apex court against its verdict to declare amendments in NAB law null and void.

Sources maintained that the appeal would be filed in the next few days through the law ministry.

In a highly anticipated verdict on September 15, the Supreme Court in a majority decision allowed Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments made to the NAO 1999 by the PDM-led government during its tenure, and ordered the restoration of corruption cases against public office holders that were withdrawn following the tweaks.

The apex court, with a majority of 2 to 1 ordered the reopening of all corruption cases worth less than Rs500 million that were previously closed against political leaders from various parties and public office holders. The court declared the amendments null and void.

Furthermore, the top court directed the NAB to return all case records to the relevant courts within seven days.

The verdict also highlighted that the NAB amendments in question impacted the rights of the public as outlined in the Constitution.The order, announced by former chief justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial in his final session before retirement, stated, “By a majority of 2:1 (Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah dissenting), Constitution Petition No.21 of 2022 is allowed.”