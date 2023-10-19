Six labourers killed, two injured in Turbat attack

At least 6 labourers were killed in their sleep and two were wounded after gunmen targeted them in an overnight attack in Balochistan’s Turbat city, officials said, in the region’s latest bout of violence.

According to the police, unknown gunmen targeted the labourers who were sleeping in an under-construction house. The deceased – which include four family members of which two are brothers – have been identified as Rizwan, Shehbaz, Waseem, Shafiq Ahmed, Mohammad Naeem, and Sikander. Meanwhile, Ghulam Mustafa and Tauheed are among those injured in the attack.

The police are investigating the matter as the dead bodies and the wounded have been shifted to hospital as police. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday while condemning the heinous terrorist attack on labourers in Turbat, expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives. He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

The prime minister posted on X, “Deeply saddened to hear about the terrorist attack on innocent labourers in Turbat. My heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families. We condemn this heinous act and stand united against terrorism.” Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Saturday has taken notice of the Turbat incident and suspended the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the concerned area. The dead bodies of the laborers who were martyred in the incident would be transferred to Quetta by a special helicopter of the Chief Minister of Balochistan.

In an official statement issued here, it has stated that Ali Mardan Domki has taken strict notice of the incident and contacted the divisional and district administration. On the instructions of the chief minister, the helicopter of the Balochistan government has reached Turbat to transfer the dead, their families and the injured to Quetta and will be sent to Multan by tomorrow morning. In that regard, the government of Balochistan is in contact with the Commissioner, Multan Division, District Administration Multan and the government of Punjab.The Balochistan government has made all arrangements to ensure better treatment facilities to the injured workers. The Chief Minister has also ordered a high-level inquiry into this tragic incident. All transfer matters are being taken seriously and the matters are being scrutinized with full attention at the administrative level.

The Balochistan government is with the affected families in this hour of sorrow.It is said that a conspiracy has been made to create hatred between the brother nations living in the country, which will not succeed in any way, the elements involved in the incident will be dealt with iron hands and the involved elements will be brought to justice. Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has strongly condemned an incident of terrorism in Turbat. He said that those, who shed the blood of innocent workers had no religion. The Chief Minister said that such people did not even deserve to be called Muslims. He also condoled the bereaved families and prayed for the deceased.

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Muhammad Zubair Jamali directed the deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police Kech district to file a report of the Turbat incident immediately. He ordered Deputy Commissioner and SSP to form a special team to investigate the incidents to identify the elements involved in the killing of six workers in Turbar. The accused should be arrested as soon as possible while investigating every aspect of the incidents, he said.Zubair Jamali said that the government would take all measures to ensure justice for the families of the victims on a priority basis. Expressing sympathy and condolence to the bereaved families, the minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured workers.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday strongly condemned the tragic killing of six labourers in Turbat, Balochistan. According to a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he described the incident as an act of barbarism and terrorism, calling for the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the incident and urged that the public be informed of the facts of the case. He expressed his deep sympathy for the affected families, praying for their patience and resilience during this difficult time. He announced the PPP’s unwavering support for the affected families. He urged the provincial government to provide the best medical treatment to the two workers who were injured in the incident.