Ceremony pays tributes to police martyrs of 1990 Chinot incident

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar organized a special ceremony at the Central Police Office in memory of the police martyrs of Chiniot 1990 in which great tributes was paid to the sacrifices of the police martyrs of Chiniot incident. Chairman Benazir Income Support Program and Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Amjad Saqib specially participated in the event. Dr. Amjad Saqib was serving as Assistant Commissioner Chiniot at the time of Chiniot incident in 1990.The ceremony was attended by the heirs of the martyred police officers and officials, Maulana Jameel Fakhri and the eyewitnesses of the tragedy.IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and Chairman Benazir Income Support Program Dr. Amjad Saqib paid befitting tributes to the sacrifices of police martyrs of Chiniot incident.

According to the details, 07 policemen of Gujarat Police tried to help in arresting robbers who were robbing citizens in Chiniot while going to Jhang in the course of investigation, a group of enraged people martyred the Gujarat Police officials, assuming them to be the bandits on the base of rumours.The martyrs of Chiniot incident include sub-inspector Muhammad Aslam, head constable Javed, constables Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Inayat, Muhammad Yousuf, Abdul Sattar and Bashir Ahmed.In the ceremony, the families of the martyred police personnel and the eyewitnesses of the tragedy expressed their views. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and Chairman Benazir Income Support Program Dr. Amjad Saqib presented flowers, commemorative shields and gifts to the families of the martyrs.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar presented the shield to Dr. Amjad Saqib for his efforts to save the lives of police personnel as Assistant Commissioner Chiniot at the time of the tragedy.The families of the police martyrs of Chiniot incident were also being visited to the martyrs wall at the CPO.Dr. Amjad Saqib paid tribute to IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar for employing the son of a martyred police officer. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that lack of patience and tolerance, belief in rumors causes regret for all. IG Punjab said that police have employed 1352 children of martyrs and employees who died during the service, recruitment for 1400 more new posts will commence soon. DIG IT Ahsan Younis, DIG Establishment Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Admin Amara Athar, DPO Chiniot Abdullah, AIG Welfare Naveed Ajmal, ASP Syeda Shaherbano also attended the ceremony.