It’s not over between Khalilur Rehman Qamar and Mahira

It’s not over between renowned playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar and Pakistani actor Mahira Khan.

Both are not on talking terms for the last many years.

The ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ director has just recently complained that he wasn’t invited by the ‘Maula Jutt’ actor in her wedding.

Mahira Khan has just tied the knot with her old friend Salim Karim in an event only attended by family and close friends.

Khalilur Rehman Qamar was asked in an interview regarding the marriage of Mahira Khan.

“I wasn’t invited by Mahira Khan. But I wouldn’t have attended her marriage even if she had invited me,” the acclaimed writer said.

He added that Mahira committed a grave mistake by posting a tweet against me in the past.

It merits mention here that Mahira had publicly criticised Qamar for his heated argument with Marvi Sirmed during a live show in 2020. Since then, Mahira and Qamar are not on good terms.

Later, Khalilur Rehman Qamar regretted casting Mahira Khan in his project.

“It was a sin to cast Mahira Khan in drama Sadaqe Tumhare,” he had said.

Moreover, Qamar also said that he would participate in the Aurat March if the organisers withdraw the vulgar slogans from the event.

The writer is a harsh critic of Aurat March as he said that it is not meant for the rights of women.