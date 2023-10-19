Salma Murad, wife of late Waheed Murad, passes away

Salma Murad, wife of the late veteran actor Waheed Murad, passed away on Friday in Karachi.

The cause of her death was natural as she was ill for quite a long time. She is survived by two children, daughter Alia Murad and son Adil Murad.

“With the heaviest heart and sorrow we inform you that our beloved Mother, Mrs. Salma Murad W/o Waheed Murad (late) has returned to her creator this afternoon, 13th October 2023, Karachi,” Adil Murad wrote in his Facebook post.

Her funeral prayer will be offered on Saturday at Sultan Masjid in Defence Phase 4 area of Karachi after Asr prayer, according to son.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori and people from different walks of life expressed condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family.

Salma Murad was a private person and rarely gave interviews.

However, in a few interviews that she did give, she spoke about her husband with great love and admiration.

She said that he was a wonderful husband and father and that she was very lucky to have had him in her life. Waheed Murad passed away in 1983 at the age of 45. Salma Murad continued to live a quiet life in Karachi until her own death in 2023.