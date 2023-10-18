PCB files complaint over crowd’s inappropriate conduct

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has filed a complaint with ICC regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on October 14, 2023.

The board has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023.

The development came after the national cricket team encountered bad behavior from Indian spectators in stadium during the match. Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur was also upset by the lack of their fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday last but said he would not blame the team’s comprehensive defeat by India on the absence of support from the stands.

Almost an entirely Indian crowd of 100,000-plus fans turned the entire stadium into a sea of blue jerseys and Arthur felt the tournament, hosted by the Indian board (BCCI), lacked the flavour of a global event. “It didn’t seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest,” the former Australia coach said after Pakistan’s seven-wicket loss. “It seemed like a bilateral series, it seemed like a BCCI event. “I didn’t hear ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ coming through the microphones too often tonight,” he said referring to the unofficial anthem for the country.

“So yes, that does play a role, but I’m not going to use that as an excuse because for us it was about living the moment, it was about the next ball and it was about how we were going to combat the Indian players tonight.” Only half a dozen Pakistani journalists arrived on the eve of the match and the ICC said they were trying to sort out the visa issues.