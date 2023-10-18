Emraan Hashmi debuts as menacing villain in ‘Tiger 3’ poster

Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi debuted as the menacing villain Aatish, in the new poster of ‘Tiger 3’ of YRF’s spy universe.

After the teaser and trailer of the film, makers of the hotly-anticipated third title in the blockbuster ‘Tiger’ franchise of YRF’s spy universe unveiled the first poster of Emraan Hashmi, as the antagonist Aatish, on Tuesday.

Sharing the poster, which featured him giving an intense look to the camera, Hashmi wrote, “Aatish ke saath aatishbaazi… bhaari padega Tiger.”

While, his co-star and the hero of the action-thriller, Salman Khan noted, “Aatish aka @therealemraan karega Aatishbaazi #Tiger3 mein. Aisi dushmani mein mazaa hi kuch aur hai…”

Speaking about his character, Hashmi described Aatish as ‘a man who is fuelled by rage and will go to any length to finish Tiger’. “I play a very distinctively different villain that is rare in Hindi cinema. He is cerebral, his mind is his greatest weapon and he also wields immense power over authorities across countries to bring his devious plans into motion,” he explained. “He single-mindedly wants to destroy Tiger, his family and by doing that, he wants to take out the biggest super agent of India. I’m happy that people are loving my menacing turn,” he added. Apart from Hashmi, ‘Tiger 3’ stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles while the ensemble cast also features Ashutosh Rana, Revathi and Ranvir Shorey. The story of ‘Tiger 3’ is by the YRF chief Aditya Chopra himself, who also backs the title under his banner, while, director Maneesh Sharma helms with the direction. The third film in the franchise, ‘Tiger 3’ will follow the events of previous titles of the spy universe, including ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’ of Hrithik Roshan and Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’. ‘Tiger 3’ is set for theatrical release in November this year, on the account of the Hindu festival of Diwali, across three languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.