Netherlands stun South Africa in World Cup

Netherlands defeated mighty South Africa by 38 runs at the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday as the European outsiders humiliated the Proteas for the second time in a year. Chasing 246 to win from a rain-reduced 43 overs after Dutch captain Scott Edwards made a crucial 78 not out, South Africa, one of the tournament favourites, were bowled out for 207 in the shadow of the Himalayas. In November last year, the Dutch sent South Africa crashing of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia. The victory was the World Cup’s second major shock in three days after Afghanistan defeated defending champions England on Sunday. There was no hint of the drama to come as South Africa eased comfortably to 36-0 in their pursuit. However, four wickets then fell for the addition of just eight runs. But on 20 he was caught behind off Colin Ackermann. Skipper Temba Bavuma (16) fell three runs later, clean bowled by Roelof van der Merwe who played 13 ODIs for South Africa before moving to the Netherlands. Seamer Paul van Meekeren beat the defences of Aiden Markram for one before Van der Merwe’s wily left-arm spin tempted Rassie van der Dussen into a rash reverse sweep with the catch taken by Aryan Dutt at backward point.