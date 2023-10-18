IG Punjab issues Rs 30 lakh for treatment of injured policemen

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, priority measures are being taken for the health welfare of police officers & officials and their families. According to the details, 1 million rupees were given to injured police officer Amir Majeed for treatment, 1 million rupees were given to injured PHP head constable Ghulam Abbas for medical expenses, and 0.5 lakh rupees were given to injured officer Ijaz ul Haq. Injured Ghazi Driver Constable Saifullah was given Rs. 03 lakhs, similarly Muhammad Nadeem from Lahore Police received 2.5 Lakh rupees for medical expenses.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed to continue the measures for the best treatment of injured and wounded personnel who embraced injuries during duty. IG Punjab said that early rehabilitation of officers and personnel injured during duty is among the first priority for which department will continue its all possible support. IG Punjab directed that all possible measures should be taken for the treatment of injured officers and personnel with the income from welfare sources.The committee chaired by Additional IG Finance and Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara approved the cases for issuance of funds for the medical expenses of the injured personnel.

On the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, crackdown of the Punjab Police is continuing against dangerous proclaimed offenders who have escaped abroad, in continuation of which another proclaimed offender has been arrested from the United Arab Emirates and has reached back in Pakistan. After the arrest of the accused Babar Hussain, the total number of criminals who have been arrested from abroad has become 126. According to the details, the accused Babar Hussain escaped to the United Arab Emirates four years ago after committing robbery and dacoities. Punjab Police issued red notices from Interpol, continued follow-up for the arrest. Finally the accused was arrested from United Arab Emirates and reached Pakistan. He has been handed over to Jhelum Police for further action.

While congratulating the police team for arresting the A-category dangerous proclaimed offender from abroad, IG Punjab said that the legal process should be completed as soon as possible and the criminal should be severely punished. IG Punjab said that the crackdown against dangerous proclaimed involved in murder, robbery and kidnapping cases should be intensified, information sharing should be ensured regularly with FIA, Interpol and other agencies.