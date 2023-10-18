Punjab Cabinet expands jurisdiction of Walled City of Lahore Authority across province

In a historic move, a special session of the Punjab Cabinet convened in Faisalabad, presided over by Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. The meeting, the 30th of its kind, took place in the committee room of Commissioner Faisalabad Division. The Commissioner provided an overview of the ongoing development initiatives.

Furthermore, the CPO Faisalabad delivered a comprehensive report on the prevailing law and order situation, along with measures taken against criminal elements. The Punjab Cabinet granted approval for the appointment of commissioners dedicated to addressing grievances in each department, aimed at enhancing citizen convenience. These commissioners will be tasked with expediting the resolution of departmental complaints.

With a view to safeguarding and rejuvenating historical and ancient structures throughout Punjab, including Lahore, the Punjab Cabinet gave the green light to expanding the jurisdiction of the Walled City of Lahore Authority across the province. During the session, it was decided to establish a twinning relationship between the cities of Bukhara and Lahore. The cabinet ratified the agreement formalizing Bukhara and Lahore as twin cities.

In an effort to fortify the ‘Chowkidar’ system in villages, the Punjab Cabinet endorsed a salary increase for Chowkidars. Additionally, approval was granted for the establishment of vegetable and fruit markets in collaboration with the Ravi Urban Development Authority and Punjab Agriculture Market Regulatory Authority.

The Cabinet also sanctioned the creation of a commission under the Punjab Charity Act 2018. Amendments to the Punjab Motor Vehicles Rules 1969 and Punjab Procurement Rules 2014 were given the nod. Another key decision was the formation of a specialized committee tasked with devising a policy regarding government-owned land and effecting necessary amendments.

The Cabinet also assented to amendments in the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules 2014 concerning the position of Director General Punjab Forensic Science Agency. Lastly, the meeting endorsed revisions to the Punjab Police (Recruitment on Family Claim Basis) Rules 2016, extending the right of family claim to assistant traffic personnel.

The session was attended by Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Advocate General Punjab, senior officers, Commissioner Faisalabad, and CPO Faisalabad.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, alongside the Punjab Cabinet, set a distinctive precedent by embarking on a coach journey in Faisalabad. Accompanying them were the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Advocate General Punjab, and Secretaries, all opting for the coach ride from the Commissioner’s office to the hotel.

Subsequently, delegations from the Flour Mills Association, Karyana Association Punjab, and Bar Association convened with Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Commissioner’s office, providing detailed briefings. During the meeting with the Pakistan Flour Mills Association, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi deliberated on measures to lower flour prices in the wake of reduced petroleum prices. He emphasized that this reduction in flour prices would substantially ease the burden on the province’s residents. Details of the forthcoming wheat release policy will be unveiled in due course.

A delegation led by the President and General Secretary of the Karyana Association Punjab engaged Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in discussions aimed at alleviating the costs of pulses for the public. Meanwhile, the Faisalabad Bar Association delegation apprised Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi of the challenges faced by the legal community. In response, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi personally took note of the issues and pledged support for the establishment of a lawyers’ library.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting concerning the ongoing operation to curb electricity theft in Faisalabad. The Chief Executive Officer, FESCO provided a comprehensive briefing on the progress of the operation. Mohsin Naqvi underscored the importance of continuing action against electricity theft without bias.

Additionally, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi received briefings from Faisalabad Division Commissioner, RPO, DCs, and DPO. Present at the occasion were Provincial Industries Minister SM Tanveer, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Advocate General Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Commissioner Faisalabad Division, CPO Faisalabad, and Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted inspections at the ongoing construction sites of the emergency blocks at Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara and Mayo Hospital to review the progress.

During the visit to Shahdara Hospital, concerns were raised by patients regarding the procurement of risek injections from external sources, despite their availability within the hospital. The CM discovered that the required risek injections were indeed in stock at the hospital pharmacy. Expressing profound dissatisfaction, Mr. Naqvi reprimanded the senior medical officer and ordered the reimbursement of funds to patients who had purchased injections externally, despite their availability within the hospital.

Mr. Naqvi emphasized that, with the injections in stock at the hospital pharmacy, there was no justification for patients to resort to external purchases. He criticized the management for permitting financially challenged patients to incur expenses on external injections when the hospital’s pharmacy had an adequate supply. While the duty doctor failed to respond to any of the queries, the CM made it clear that strict action would be taken in the event of any future complaints.

The CM also visited Mayo Hospital’s under-construction 200-bed state-of-the-art emergency block to inspect its upgradation for better patient care. He commended the high standard and patted the officials of the C&W dept for installing new ceiling fans in the ward. He directed the early completion of upgrade work along with finding a permanent solution to roofs’ seepage.

Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Amir Mir, Ibrahim Murad, health secretary, commissioner & DC Lahore, CCPO, special health secretary, VC KEMU, CEO Mayo Hospital, secretary C&W and others were also present.