A Maiden Visit to China

Neighbouring countries China and Pakistan have the most ideal friendly relations which is unparalleled between any other two countries of the world. Words are not enough to describe the time-tested, all-weather friendship between the two countries which is higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the Arabian Sea.

Pakistan’s most friendly country China is hosting the 3rd Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) forum for further promoting and strengthening international cooperation which is scheduled to take place on October 17 and 18 in Beijing. During this mega event, Chinese policymakers are likely to unveil new priorities, plans, policies and projects aiming at advancing regional and global development and connectivity through the BRI which is quite rightly often described as the “21st Century Project of the Century “. more than 120 countries have confirmed their participation in this quite significant event. The participating countries are likely to be represented at the highest possible level.

At the 3rd BRI Forum Pakistan is going to be represented at the highest level by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar who will be paying his maiden visit to China for three days from October 16. The visit is likely to turn out to be quite productive despite being short. The visiting Pakistani leader will not only hold meetings with the top Chinese leadership but also avail the opportunity to interact with leaders from other friendly countries besides signing as many as 15 important agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) to be launched and implemented in different parts of Pakistan under the great changer China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework. Chinese leadership time and again has reiterated their commitment and willingness to continue supporting high-quality development under the CPEC banner

which has just completed its first decade has already brought tangible benefits to Pakistan’s economic development and its people through investment and projects in different sectors.

According to the information available from diplomatic sources concerned, during Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq’s visit, the two sides are likely to sign about two dozen pacts at the 3rd BRI Forum. The agreements and MoUs to be signed by the visiting Pakistani leader along with the relevant Chinese authorities will cover as many as eight key areas including urban sustainable development, major issues of Belt and Road Cooperation, mineral development, industrial cooperation, research on the routes for industrial cooperation, export exchange mechanism on Gwadar Port, development, Green and Low-Carbon Development and Digital Economy Cooperation.

Agreements and MoUs to be initialled, signed and discussed at the appropriate levels during the visit of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar are most likely to include Pakistan Railways Mega Main Line (ML-1) project for upgradation and rehabilitation of Karachi to Peshawar rail track substantially increasing passenger and goods trains, Karachi Circular Railway, realignment of Karakoram Highway (KKH) Thakot-Raikot section due to construction of Dasu Dam, Dera Ismail Khan -Zhob Road project, Mirpur-Muzaffarabad -Mansehra road, Babusar Tunnel and Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) among others. Agreements regarding protocol for the export of donkey skins, dairy products and meat export for the first time will also be during the caretaker PM’s visit. Other agreements also likely to be initiated on the somewhat historic visit of the Pakistani leader include Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Pakistan Space Centre and Urban Development of Gwadar obviously all under the framework of CPEC.

Launching of the ML-1 mega project has been hanging in the balance for some time due to the signing of a concessional financing agreement. According to the sources, all obstacles have been sorted out at the appropriate level and China has now agreed to sign the concessional financing agreement providing more than $ 6 billion for the mega project work which was now expected to start in earnest if all goes well.

During the first decade of CPEC, the ironed friendship between China and Pakistan has been further strengthened and consolidated. The achievements under the CPEC framework under the great game changer in different sectors and regions of Pakistan will in all fairness be highlighted in a separate article soon, please.

As briefly mentioned above, during his three-day visits Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar will be going through a hectic schedule of activities and engagements. Besides attending the 3rd Belt and Road Initiative forum for international cooperation on October 17 and 18, he will be holding important meetings with the top Chinese leaders and also the highest government leaders from the participating countries and exchange views with them on matters of mutual interest and promote Pakistan’s bilateral relations and further strengthening existing very warm and cordial relations with China as well as with a host of other friendly countries.

Anwarul Haq Kakar after taking oath as the 8th Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day has paid maiden visits to New York (USA), London (Britain) and Saudi Arabia during his first two months in power and is all set to visit China on another maiden visit at the start of the third month in the office.

He has been quite active as such both in the internal and external sectors, visiting different parts of the country to ascertain problems and issues faced by the people and taking appropriate measures for resolving them at the earliest and providing much elusive relief to the people at large as the representative of the people of Pakistan.

