APCFA celebrates 74th anniversary of China’s Founding, 10th anniversary of CPEC/BRI

To celebrate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 10th anniversary of the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and “Belt and Road” (BRI) initiative, All Pakistan-China Friendship Association (APCFA) in collaboration with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan organized Pakistan-China Friendship Festival in Serena Hotel Islamabad on Monday 16th October 2023.

Chinese Calligraphy class, Chinese culinary training session, Chinese calligraphy workshop, musical band performance and other stalls of traditional items promoting bilateral culture of both countries were part of the event.

H.E Zhang Heqing, Cultural Counselor and Director China Cultural Center in Pakistan was the chief guest for the event.

In his remarks at the event, he expressed his heartfelt appreciation to APCFA for their hard work in organising such an significant event and actively participating in similar cultural promotion activities encouraging youth in both Pakistan and China. He further said that China and Pakistan are good neighbors by rives and mountains. Since establishment of diplomatic relations both countries have stood the twists and turns, challenges and hard times. Both Pakistan and China have long histories. Pakistan has a 4600-year history dating back to the Mohinjo Daro and Harappa civilizations. China has a long history dating back to the Liangzhu civilizations; the second similarity both countries now share is population; China has the world’s largest population, and Pakistan is most likely the world’s fifth largest.

Endorsing the remarks of the other speakers, he also acknowledged the role that youth have played and will play in the development of both countries. He hoped that the youth would study hard and make greater progress for Pakistan, and that they would be great ambassadors of China-Pakistan friendship.

In the past 74 years, China has witnessed historic changes under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC). China have eliminated absolute poverty, built the world’s largest education, social security and healthcare systems, and achieved rapid economic growth and long-term social stability. 45 years ago, China launched reform and opening-up, a policy that has not only changed China profoundly, but also created huge opportunities to the rest of the world. Today, we are confidently embarking on a new journey to promote the great rejuvenation of the country through Chinese modernization. Muhammad Ikhlaq Usmani, President APCFA, Mrs. Romana Iftikhar, Patron APCFA, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani APCFA Peshawar were among the other dignitaries present at the event.

Students from Super Nova School, West Minister School and Academy, Islamabad Collage of Arts and Sciences and Iqra University enthusiastically participated in the event.

A Chinese teacher taught the audience a Chinese language class, allowing them to learn the fundamentals of Chinese languages by teaching them common words for friendship. Students actively participated in the Chinese culinary session, learning Jiaozi making techniques and then demonstrating what they had learned. The Chinese Calligraphy workshop piqued the interest of various school students, who learned how to hold the calligraphy brush, basic strokes, and the fundamentals of calligraphy before displaying their newly acquired calligraphy skills on papers.

The festival’s overall atmosphere was enhanced by songs performed by a musical band and stalls displaying various cultural items from China and Pakistan in the arena, promoting culture and art from China and Pakistan while adhering to the theme of Celebrating the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the 10th anniversary of CPEC and BRI, and further strengthening friendship and cultural ties between two Iron-clad friends.