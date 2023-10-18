Adamjee Insurance honoured with the 1st Position at Best Corporate & Sustainability Report Awards

Adamjee Insurance Company Limited, Pakistan’s leading insurance company, has been honored with the first position in the Insurance category at Best Corporate & Sustainability Report Awards 2022 by ICAP & ICMAP for the third consecutive year. Muhammad Asim Nagi – Chief Financial Officer received the Award from ICAP and ICMAP Council Members on behalf of Adamjee Insurance. The award recognizes Adamjee Insurance’s commitment to presenting accurate, transparent, relevant and timely corporate information in compliance with regulatory requirements to its shareholders and stakeholders.

Muhammad Ali Zeb – Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are extremely honored to receive this distinguished award, which demonstrates Adamjee Insurance’s unwavering dedication to corporate governance, openness, and effective reporting systems. I would like to use this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to all of the hardworking Adamjee Insurance stakeholders and employees, as they have been the foundation of our success.”