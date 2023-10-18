Fair, credible elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denied reports that 1.3 million people will lose their voting rights due to the new constituencies. The ECP has assured the nation that it is an independent and independent national institution that is fulfilling its responsibilities within the framework of the Constitution. It has also urged the nation to have full faith in this national institution instead of listening to propaganda.

The ECP’s statement comes in response to concerns raised by a non-government organisation, which had expressed the fear of rigging in the upcoming general elections and the loss of voting rights of one million and three million voters.

A fair and credible electoral process is essential for the functioning of a democracy. It allows the people to choose their representatives and hold them accountable. It also helps to ensure that the government is representative of the people’s will.

As per Section 27 of the Election Act, 2017, any voter is registered as per his identity card at his permanent or current address, which has no relation to population data. Census is conducted on the personal presence of any person while voter registration is based on the address on the identity card. Electoral rolls have been unfrozen from 28 September to ensure vote registration of all eligible persons. The public is being continuously informed about vote registration, casting, and accuracy through the media.

The ECP must call on other state institutions, which are constitutionally mandated to assist in elections, to fully cooperate with the ECP to conduct timely elections and hand over power to elected representatives in a peaceful manner.

The ECP is an independent body that is responsible for conducting elections in Pakistan. It is important to have faith in the commission because it plays a vital role in ensuring that the country’s elections are fair and credible. At the same time, it is the responsibility of the ECP to show its fairness. But what is being done to Imran Khan’s party, and it leaders, it raises question marks to the election process.

The ECP’s statement is reassuring and should help to dispel any doubts about the fairness and credibility of the upcoming general elections. It is important for all stakeholders, including the government, opposition parties, civil society, and the media, to work together to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner. *