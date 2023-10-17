Oman military chief lauds Pakistan’s achievements against terrorism

Commander Royal Army of Oman, Major General Matar bin Salim bin Rashid Al-Balushi called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.

The visiting dignitary lauded the Pakistan Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the Commander Royal Army of Oman laid a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the dignitary.